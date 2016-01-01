Dr. Jeffrey Percak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Percak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Percak, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Percak, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Percak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Percak works at
Dr. Percak's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Academic Office1430 Tulane Ave Slip 37, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5263
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Percak?
About Dr. Jeffrey Percak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750558391
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Percak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Percak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Percak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Percak works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Percak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Percak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Percak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Percak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.