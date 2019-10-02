Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis1715 Iron Horse Dr Ste 100, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 494-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colorado Center For Arthritis and Osteoporosis2095 W 6th Ave Ste 106, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 494-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing him for a cluster of conditions: fibromyalgia, osteoperosis, and psoriatic arthritis. Dr. Perkins is thoughtful, attentive, and thorough. I trust him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Perkins, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas Christian University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Perkins works at
