Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Perri works at Perri Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Clair Office
    1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 (412) 942-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. Perri did a excellent job with my with my 2 hernia surgery that was done today March 29th. He was very kind and he sat down to take the time to listen as I told him my medical conditions. Then he explained to me what would happen next and asked if I had any questions for him. All of his staff were very polite. They were very efficient with my appointment scheduling and I did not have to wait which was very important due the pain I was having. It was wonderful that I did not have to wait they got me right in on a timely manner. He was trustworthy. Thank you to Dr. Perri and your staff and St. Clair Hospital for being professional,and caring. I would recommend Dr. Perri.
    — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Perri, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003872813
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
    • Mercy Hospta Of
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • John Carroll University
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.