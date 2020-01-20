Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Persons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Persons works at Persons Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement Center in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.