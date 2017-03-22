Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
North Valley Neurologic Associates367 Del Norte Ave Ste 4, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 751-9604
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
I was 5 years old when dr. Phillips diagnosed me with epilepsy. I saw him for a few years until he got my epilepsy to lay dormant when I was 9. I was 15 when it started back up and I was no longer in the area. I have seen 5 other neurologists since in different states. I have trust only 2 of my 6. Dr. Phillips is my top pick. He cares about his patients and knows his research. He answers questions and doesn't make you feel like an idiot. He is absolutely a fantastic specialist.
About Dr. Jeffrey Phillips, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841362647
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
