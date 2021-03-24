See All Psychiatrists in Avon, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD

Psychiatry
2.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Avon, OH
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Plas works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 252-3704
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972604072
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plas works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Plas’s profile.

    Dr. Plas has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Plas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

