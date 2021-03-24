Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Plas works at
Dr. Plas' Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 252-3704Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plas?
Dr. Plas truly helped me with seeing the bright side of life again. The medicine he prescribed helped, but he also made a point to tell me the medicine only does some of the work, you do the rest. He gave me good genuine advice and didn’t sugarcoat anything. I really appreciate him!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Plas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972604072
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plas works at
Dr. Plas has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Plas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plas.
