Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Pollak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Pollak, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Pollak works at
Locations
-
1
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-4747
-
2
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-7026Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-2433Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollak?
Dr. Pollack has been keeping my wife for life for the last 20 years in my opinion you cannot be in better hands then Dr. Parks we love him he’s like part of our family, if you have a five star rating he’s 10 stars.
About Dr. Jeffrey Pollak, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790768901
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.