Dr. Jeffrey Poole, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Poole, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Poole, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Poole works at
Dr. Poole's Office Locations
-
1
University Foot & Ankle100 Covey Dr Ste 309, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 790-3323Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
University Foot & Ankle1003 Reserve Blvd Ste 340, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 790-3323Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Poole and his staff. Beyond professional and friendly. Dr Poole and his trusted staff performed two foot surgeries (both feet for complicated bunions) and I am happy to report that I have fully recovered beautifully! Should I have any future needs, I will look no further than Dr. Poole!
About Dr. Jeffrey Poole, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114967684
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center Upmc
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Pittsburgh (Graduate)
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Poole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.
