Dr. Jeffrey Poole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Poole, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Layton, UT. They completed their fellowship with University Of Nebraska Ne
Locations
1
Utah Digestive Health Institute - Davis Hospital/Layton Office2132 N Robins Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5655Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Ridgeline Surgicenter, LLC6028 S Ridgeline Dr Ste 100, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Poole is so kind, patient and listens. He's been my doctor for many years. Because he is so good at his job its a little hard to get in to see him but the wait is well worth it.
About Dr. Jeffrey Poole, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska Ne
- Medical College of Ohio OH
- Medical College of Ohio OH
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poole works at
Dr. Poole has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole.
