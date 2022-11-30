Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Popp's Office Locations
Popp Cosmetic Surgery PC11919 Grant St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68164 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Popp is awesome, I felt very comfortable with his demeanor and true genuine concern for my best outcome. I have recommended 3 other friends to see Dr. Popp for services. I will continue to recommend him as the correct doctor to consider for any help.
About Dr. Jeffrey Popp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University AZ
- University Ne Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.
