Dr. Jeffrey Porras, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Porras, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Porras works at
Locations
Total Primary Care.pc6301 N Meridian Ave Ste 103, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 470-7947
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porras listens to his patients, understands their needs, and he prioritizes teaching the patient about their condition.
About Dr. Jeffrey Porras, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porras accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porras works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Porras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porras.
