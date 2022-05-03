Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Port, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Port works at Southwest Gastroenterology in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.