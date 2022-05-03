Dr. Jeffrey Port, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Port is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Port, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Port, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Southwest Gastroenterology9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-5678
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Dr Port is an incredible gastroenterologist. Dr Port has a wonderful bedside manner. A very knowledgeable and experienced Doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Port, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285635987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
