Dr. Jeffrey Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Potter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Potter, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Potter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Potter's Office Locations
- 1 2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (240) 514-5000
-
2
Arthritis & Rheumatism Assoc18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 323, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 942-7600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
Living with a chronic potentially debilitating illness is difficult. So to have a physician that is knowledgeable with modern therapy and treats you with compassion is a blessing. Dr Potter has those skills and I have have good results under his care. I highly recommend Dr Potter for those with rheumatoid arthritis.
About Dr. Jeffrey Potter, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1295994481
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.