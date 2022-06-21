Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Prem, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Prem, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Prem works at Regional Vascular & Vein Institute in North Canton, OH with other offices in Dover, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.