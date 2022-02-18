Dr. Jeffrey Press, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Press, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Press, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Press, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Press works at
Dr. Press' Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 484-5582Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Press?
I had my first visit to Personalized Orthopedics today. Dr Jeffrey Press is both professional & down to earth, a rare combination. Easy to talk to, no ego to deal with & no hint of arrogance. He actually looks at you when he speaks to you instead of tapping away at a computer keyboard. Just a nice person who will do his best for you. His assistant Lisa goes above & beyond to be helpful. Unfortunately Dr Press does not perform the specific type of surgery that I need so he referred me to someone else who would be best to do job. Thank you to Dr Press, Lisa & the outstanding clerical support staff.
About Dr. Jeffrey Press, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1134166218
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- New York University|New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Press has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Press accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Press works at
Dr. Press has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Press on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.