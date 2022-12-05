Dr. Jeffrey Priddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Priddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Priddy, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Priddy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Priddy's Office Locations
Process Strategies511 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 341-0511
Hospital Affiliations
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Priddy is amazing! He is a very good listener, always returns my calls , very approachable, he is always so kind to my kids . It's hard to find a doctor like him anymore !
About Dr. Jeffrey Priddy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174537831
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priddy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Priddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priddy.
