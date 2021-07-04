Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Proctor, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Proctor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Proctor works at Georgia Urology in Cartersville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.