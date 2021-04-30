Dr. Jeffrey Pua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Pua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Pua, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Pua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Brook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Pua works at
Dr. Pua's Office Locations
-
1
Dupage Medical Group - Oakbrook3011 Butterfield Rd Ste 240, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 348-3840Tuesday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Duly Health And CareCbb 93011 Butterfield Rd Ste 240, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 348-3840
-
3
Edward Medical Group24600 W 127th St Bldg B # 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pua?
Dr. Jeffery Pua has helped me lose weight and completely eliminate my Diabetes 2 through his recommendations on intermittent fasting and elimination of carbohydrates.
About Dr. Jeffrey Pua, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689831778
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med College
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pua works at
Dr. Pua speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.