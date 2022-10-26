Dr. Jeffrey Quintana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Quintana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Quintana, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Quintana works at
Locations
1
Ascension Pain Management10180 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 687-8200
2
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (262) 687-8200
3
Aurora Medical Group Urology Specialists3111 W Rawson Ave Ste 235, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 260-5544
4
Ascension Se Wisconsin Hospital- Mayfair Road201 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 259-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended by another doc to try Dr Q out. So happy I did! My problems aren't solved yet, but I have confidence we are closer to a good solution. He "pawned" me off to Lisa NP, and she is great...smart, quick, full of wisdom for such a young looking person. I've found the workers there are good as well. I guess to me, I see a serious effort on all the folks there to have a good work ethic and care humanely.
About Dr. Jeffrey Quintana, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1992885297
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Quintana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quintana works at
Dr. Quintana has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.