Dr. Rains has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Rains, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rains, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rains, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rains' Office Locations
- 1 916 E Race Ave Ste A, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 305-4068
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rains?
Now thats one heck of a whooper(lie)he's a great doctor and he does go by history previous doctor assessments In my case he did. If it wasn't for this man I really believe I wouldn't be here today thanks Dr. Rains
About Dr. Jeffrey Rains, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508931395
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rains accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rains has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rains. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.