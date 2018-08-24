Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ranaudo works at Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc. in Manchester, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.