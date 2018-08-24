Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranaudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ranaudo's Office Locations
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Manchester Office29 Haynes St Ste D, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 730-7181Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group540 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (844) 482-7285
Vascular Experts - Manchester360 Tolland Tpke Ste 1A, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 730-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ranaudo and his ultrasound team at Vascular Experts were most pleasant. I couldn't have asked for a better team to ultrasound my arteries. They were very knowledgeable and explained everything that was going on, in easy to understand way that made me feel comfortable and reassured. I knew I was in excellent hands.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ranaudo, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174801682
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranaudo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranaudo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranaudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranaudo has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranaudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranaudo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranaudo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranaudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranaudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.