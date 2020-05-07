Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Alpine Orthopedics1160 E 3900 S Ste 4050, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-8486MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randle has helped me on several issues. He helped with knee problems. I have been able to stave off surgery. He has helped me through back surgery. I think he gives straight forward advice and doesn't mince words. I feel like he really knows his work. I am impressed with how right he has been in helping me. Dr. Randle is a great humanitarian with his work helping the people of Haiti. He has made a difference in Haiti as well as in Utah. I heartily recommend Dr. Randle.
About Dr. Jeffrey Randle, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Creole, French, German, Haitian and Spanish
- 1063404424
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Medicine Boston Ma
- Kettering Medical Center Oh
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
