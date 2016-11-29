Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellsboro, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Midstate Medical Center, Greenwich Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Ranta works at
Dr. Ranta's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group15 Meade St Ste U3, Wellsboro, PA 16901 Directions (570) 724-3636
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 338-8760
- 3 2600 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (570) 724-3636
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 302, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 338-8760
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group49 Lake Ave Ste 201, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-1285
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
- Greenwich Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ranta went above and beyond with treating my condition. With having painful kidneys stones he diagnosed me right away. He is a wonderful knowledgeable physician. I found his staff to be very helpful as well. I would strongly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranta has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranta.
