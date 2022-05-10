Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD is a Dermatologist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Rapaport works at
Locations
Jeffrey Rapaport MD PA333 Sylvan Ave Ste 207, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (732) 769-3468
Jeffrey Rapaport MD PA3 Hospital Plz Ste 300, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (929) 339-1972Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
i have been seeing him for over 20 years, he is intelligent and honest.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1629161989
Education & Certifications
- Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta Georgia
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University
- Dermatology
