Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rapkin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rapkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rapkin works at Retina Consultants of IN & OH in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.