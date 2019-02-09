Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Raskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Raskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8901 Kennedy Blvd Ste 5S, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2849
-
2
Gastroenterology Medical Associates9223 Kennedy Blvd Ste D, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2849
-
3
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 868-2849
-
4
Gastroenterology Medical Associates142 Palisade Ave Ste 201, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 792-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raskin is very well known in Hudson County for being an excellent GI Doctor. I know him from Christ Hospital. I was recently diagnosed with Crohn's Disease and he went above and beyond to help me. He's great and deserves to be recognized for all he does to help his patients. The only negative aspect of the office is his staff. They had a sign up in the office that read they were "Out to Lunch" and they weren't kidding. They are often clueless and the office manager Marabelle is very rude.
About Dr. Jeffrey Raskin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508858879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology
