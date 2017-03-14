Dr. Jeffrey Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Reed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Reed, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Dermatology LLC456 N New Ballas Rd Ste 118, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-1400
-
2
Spenner Dermatology Inc.439 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 206, Kirkwood, MO 63122 Directions (314) 966-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
Dr. Reeds entire staff is professional and caring. Their scheduling is great and all of my appointments have been on time. I've been there on several visits and find all of the nurses and staff are friendly and answer all of your questions. Dr. Reed is well versed in his field and did excellent work. I would recommend Premier Dermatology to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Jeffrey Reed, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205820362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.