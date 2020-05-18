Dr. Jeffrey Retig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Retig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Retig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Retig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Retig works at
Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Retig?
I met Dr Jeff Retig in 1987 when transferred into the Graduate Hospital in Philly after being hospitalized in Lancaster County PA for 5 months. My case was very unusual, we were told that 1% of the population suffered with. The medical team in Lancaster explained to my family after 5 months that my case "took them to their educational limit", I was termed "going sour". We would need to transfer to Johns Hopkins in MD or to Graduate, a teaching hospital. After phone calls to a relative who worked at a Philly doctor's office - arrangements were soon made for the immediate transfer. When Dr Retig came into my hospital room, he was already brought up to speed by the Lancaster doctors and explained that he also made contact with his former medical school classmates to develop a plan that LITERALLY save my life. This was before the internet or AOL. I remember him being Kind, VERY SMART. He calmed my family with plain and honest language. It was expected not survive Xmas - Thank You Jeff !!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Retig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225053465
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Einstein
- Einstein Jacobi Hosps
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Retig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Retig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Retig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Retig works at
Dr. Retig has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Retig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Retig speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Retig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Retig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Retig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.