Dr. Jeffrey Reuben, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Reuben, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Reuben, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Reuben works at Jeffrey Reuben in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reuben's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey Reuben
    5555 West Loop S Ste 360, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 521-7870

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Reuben, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1457391062
Education & Certifications

  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Reuben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reuben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reuben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuben. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuben.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

