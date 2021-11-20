Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rewitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.
Dr. Rewitzer works at
Dr. Rewitzer's Office Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Norton Shores1450 Farr Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (616) 414-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rewitzer?
Very good doctor. I am very happy with my foot surgery. Explained procedure well ahead of time. Postop care , well explained. Dr Rewittzer is not a talkative doctor.He does listen to you and answers your questions I gave him a five star, and recommend him to family members.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306874961
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Foot Clinic
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rewitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rewitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rewitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rewitzer works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rewitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rewitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rewitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rewitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.