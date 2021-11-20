Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.



Dr. Rewitzer works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Norton Shores in Norton Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.