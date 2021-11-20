See All Podiatrists in Norton Shores, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Norton Shores, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.

Dr. Rewitzer works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Norton Shores in Norton Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rewitzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Norton Shores
    1450 Farr Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 414-0621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306874961
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Foot Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rewitzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rewitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rewitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rewitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rewitzer works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Norton Shores in Norton Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rewitzer’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rewitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rewitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rewitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rewitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

