Dr. Reynante has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Reynante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Reynante, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Reynante, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Reynante's Office Locations
Hospitalist Department2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-3374
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nice doctor
About Dr. Jeffrey Reynante, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1902086184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynante has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Personality Disorders and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynante. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.