Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Rich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Jackson Orthopaedics Center Kendall7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 225, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 663-8877
Joseph D Becerra MD PA100 NW 170th St Ste 303, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 663-8877
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 663-8877
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Rich replaced left my hip in 2014 and my right hip in 2019 and he continues to monitor my progress today. His office staff is always friendly and helpful and they are always on time.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Grant Hospital
- Oucom-Doctors Hosptial
- Doctors Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rich speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
