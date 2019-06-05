Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Jeffrey R. Ridha M.D., P.C.72 Railroad Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 306-5466
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ridha and his entire staff are amazing!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group/Nassau University Medical Center.
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Sch Med
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- KENT STATE
