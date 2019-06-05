Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Ridha works at Jeffrey R. Ridha M.D., P.C. in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

