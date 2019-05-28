See All Family Doctors in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (27)
Map Pin Small San Ramon, CA
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riopelle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 204312, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 275-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Thermotherapy Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2019
    I had a J-Plasma face lift procedure performed by doctor Riopelle. He is kind, gentle, thorough and detailed. I got a great result. I don't look like I had any work done. I just look 10 years younger. I highly recommend the procedure. THANK YOU doctor. You did a fabulous job! L.W.
    — May 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114957677
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riopelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riopelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Riopelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riopelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riopelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riopelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

