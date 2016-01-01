Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roaten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee Health and Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Pediatric Surgery4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 206, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- St Louis Children's Hospital|St. Louis Children's Hospital
- University of Colorado Health Science Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee Health and Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Pediatric Surgery
