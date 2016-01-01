See All General Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee Health and Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Roaten works at Alaska Pediatric Surgery in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roaten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Pediatric Surgery
    4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 206, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anal Disorders
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Atresia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Repair  Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheoesophageal Fistula - Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558546788
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis Children's Hospital|St. Louis Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee Health and Science Center|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Roaten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roaten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roaten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roaten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roaten works at Alaska Pediatric Surgery in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Roaten’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Roaten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roaten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roaten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roaten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

