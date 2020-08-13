See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Rochen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rochen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rochen works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jose Ochoa, MD
    2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rochen, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265528442
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rochen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rochen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rochen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rochen works at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rochen’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

