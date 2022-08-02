See All Plastic Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (72)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Rockmore works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rockmore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    455 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-0505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Rockmore Plastic Surgery
    15 Old Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 328-3330
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Lipomas
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Lipomas
Breast Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I had an abdomen procedure by Dr Rockmore in November. Dr Rockmore and his staff were very professional and responsive to questions and post recovery care. The recovery wasn’t easy,, but Dr Rockmore and staff made it much easier to get through. I’m so happy I went with a friends recommendation. The results are better than expected.
    ShannonF — Aug 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104899632
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rockmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rockmore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rockmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

