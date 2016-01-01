Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rodnick, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rodnick, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Rodnick works at Coastal Radiation Oncology Center in Salinas, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.