Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Rohr works at Rohr Eye & Laser Center in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.