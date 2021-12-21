Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
Dr. Rohr works at
Dr. Rohr's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey S. Rohr D.o. PC2240 E Hill Rd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 579-0202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohr?
Dr Rohr was great. Pre Lasik exam was a little confusing but would definitely recommend his office because his care and dedication to great results are what’s most important!
About Dr. Jeffrey Rohr, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952331696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohr works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.