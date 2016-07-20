See All Podiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Dr. W.M. Scholl Coll. Of Pod. Med. and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Anderson County Hospital, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Roith works at Kansas City Institute Of Podiatry in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roith's Office Locations

    Kansas City Institute of Podiatry
    10550 Quivira Rd Ste 360, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 20, 2016
    Very thorough. Staff was great, friendly. Dr. Roith does an outstanding job, and his treatments have saved me from having toes amputated.
    Rob in Overland Park, KS — Jul 20, 2016
    About Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285728527
    Education & Certifications

    • James A. Haley Veterans Hospital
    • Dr. W.M. Scholl Coll. Of Pod. Med.
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Anderson County Hospital
    • Menorah Medical Center
    • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roith works at Kansas City Institute Of Podiatry in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Roith’s profile.

    Dr. Roith has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

