Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Dr. W.M. Scholl Coll. Of Pod. Med. and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Anderson County Hospital, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roith works at Kansas City Institute Of Podiatry in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.