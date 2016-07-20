Dr. Roith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Dr. W.M. Scholl Coll. Of Pod. Med. and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Anderson County Hospital, Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Kansas City Institute of Podiatry10550 Quivira Rd Ste 360, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very thorough. Staff was great, friendly. Dr. Roith does an outstanding job, and his treatments have saved me from having toes amputated.
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1285728527
- James A. Haley Veterans Hospital
- Dr. W.M. Scholl Coll. Of Pod. Med.
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Anderson County Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
