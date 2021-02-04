Dr. Jeffrey Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Rose, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
Enumclaw Specialty Clinic1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose treats my 80 year old mother. He is exceptionally and uniquely a super comprehensive Doctor. He looked at the entirety of her health history from all her providers and gave knowledgeable, productive care. He may be in Enumclaw but this guy is an excellent physician.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rose, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Michigan School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Oregon Health &amp; Science University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
