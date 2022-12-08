See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (46)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Rosenbloom works at Alamo ENT Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenbloom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alamo Ent Associates
    19026 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 545-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Rosenbloom and his staff are very caring and professional. My procedure was explained to me in detail which made me feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Rosenbloom.
    Barbara Hoffmann — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386652378
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of TX Southwestern
    Internship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbloom works at Alamo ENT Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosenbloom’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenbloom has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

