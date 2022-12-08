Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Rosenbloom works at
Dr. Rosenbloom's Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Ent Associates19026 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbloom?
Dr. Rosenbloom and his staff are very caring and professional. My procedure was explained to me in detail which made me feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Rosenbloom.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenbloom, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386652378
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TX Southwestern
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbloom works at
Dr. Rosenbloom has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenbloom speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.