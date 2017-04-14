Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
University Neurology Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 264-9100
Loma Linda University Neurology11370 Anderson St Ste B100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2880
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811912348
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
