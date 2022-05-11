Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfield, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Rosenfield works at Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.