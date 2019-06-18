See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland-Baltimore and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Rosensweig works at Pediatrics Gastroenterology Consultants in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Gastroenterology Consultants
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3500, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Diarrhea

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 18, 2019
    I was very thankful for Dr Rosensweig! Our consultation was well, he very concerned and caring. The procedure was scary but he was very awesome, found a solution and helped fix my little!! Kuddos to Susan, she was very professional and helpful.
    Greely, CO — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1912017054
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Johns Hopkins University School Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University Wisc Hosps
    Medical Education
    University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland-Baltimore
