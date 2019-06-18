Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosensweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rosensweig, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland-Baltimore and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Pediatrics Gastroenterology Consultants1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0966
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was very thankful for Dr Rosensweig! Our consultation was well, he very concerned and caring. The procedure was scary but he was very awesome, found a solution and helped fix my little!! Kuddos to Susan, she was very professional and helpful.
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics|University Wisc Hosps
- University of Maryland School of Medicine|University Of Maryland-Baltimore
Dr. Rosensweig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosensweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosensweig has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosensweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosensweig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosensweig.
