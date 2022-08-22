See All Plastic Surgeons in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (45)
Map Pin Small Fairfield, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Rosenthal Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Care Center in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rosenthal Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Care Center
    140 Sherman St Ste 4A, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 335-3223
  2. 2
    Rosenthal Cosemtic Surgery & Skin Care Center
    181 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 335-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Facial Skin Laxity
Jowl Skin Laxity
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Facial Skin Laxity
Jowl Skin Laxity

Treatment frequency



Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 45 ratings
Patient Ratings (45)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 22, 2022
My experience with Dr. Rosenthal has been nothing short of excellent.He and his staff were professional and supportive and I will definitely be back for any needs in the future.
— Aug 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811108590
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bridgeport Hosp|Mt Sinai Sch Med-Elmhurst G|Nassau University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

