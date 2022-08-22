Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
Rosenthal Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Care Center140 Sherman St Ste 4A, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 335-3223
Rosenthal Cosemtic Surgery & Skin Care Center181 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 335-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Rosenthal has been nothing short of excellent.He and his staff were professional and supportive and I will definitely be back for any needs in the future.
About Dr. Jeffrey Rosenthal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1811108590
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hosp|Mt Sinai Sch Med-Elmhurst G|Nassau University Medical Center
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.