Dr. Jeffrey Roth, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Roth, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Roth works at Northeast Atlanta ENT PC in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.