Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Roth, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Roth, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Roth, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York.
Dr. Roth works at
Dr. Roth's Office Locations
-
1
Optum-Willow2600 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 988-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
No words of gratitude towards Dr Jeff Roth. He is the best ever.All I have to say about him is that he is super good.He is very kind, caring and efficient ..During the pandemic, when visits to the office weren't allowed ,he cld us to find out how we were doing, really? Yes.If we need referrals immediately we got them, medication refills to be approved next day. Need a walker ? Yes, I got a walker in a few days delivered to our house. Handicap plaque ? Yes, I got one with no problem.He always has a pleasant attitude and listens to us, he listens.. I am blessed to have him as our family doctor .
About Dr. Jeffrey Roth, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902868201
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Pacific Hosp
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.