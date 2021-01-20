Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rothfeld, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rothfeld works at Bradenton Cardiology Center in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.