Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Rothstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Rothstein works at JEFFREY ROTHSTEIN DO in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.